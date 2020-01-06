UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Major Stakeholder In Long Standing Kashmir Dispute: Hurriyet Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

Hurriyet Leaders Monday said that Pakistan is a major stakeholder in long standing Kashmir dispute and without the support of Pakistan; Kashmir issue might never be internationalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Hurriyet Leaders Monday said that Pakistan is a major stakeholder in long standing Kashmir dispute and without the support of Pakistan; Kashmir issue might never be internationalized.

Talking in a radio program, they said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly and exposed cruel Indian face in front of the world.

A Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl said, Pakistan has always stressed to resolve Kashmir issue through mutual consensus of the stakeholders. It is the time that United Nations must be active and implement its own resolutions and give the Kashmiri's their right of plebiscite, she added.

She said, India, under the leadership of Modi's, has been emerging as an extremist country in the world. Indian forces are using brutal force against unarmed and innocent Kashmiri's and we must give the credit to Kashmiri's that despite of use of force, Kashmiri's have not stepped back from the demand of their right to self-determination.

Another hurriyet Leader Abdul Majeed said, Kashmiri's should be given the right to decide for their fate whether they want to live with India or Pakistan or independent. But even after 71 years, the Kashmiri's are being deprived of their fundamental right to self-determination.

He said, Pakistan made the world to realize that that Kashmiri's in their struggle for freedom are not alone but Pakistan's diplomatic, moral and political support is with them.

At the time when the world is busy in New Year celebrations, the Kashmiri's are under strict lockdown and under house arrest. India must respect UN resolutions on Kashmir and give the Kashmiri's their right of plebiscite otherwise peace and stability in the region is not possible. The brave Kashmiri's will never let the bloods of their ancestors go waste, he added.

