Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Masood Khan

Burhan Wani role model for freedom fighters across globe

MURREE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmiri people have been fighting the war for the completion of Pakistan, and Pakistan will have to own this war.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on "Kashmiri conflict, crisis and dialogues" jointly organized by the University of Lahore and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the Resource Center here on Monday.

The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people have unbreakable ideological and religious bonds with their Pakistani brethren. That is why they were carrying a green flag in their hands and shouting pro-Pakistan slogans under the bayonets of Indian guns in the length and cranny of occupied Kashmir, and were desirous of being buried wrapped in Pakistani flag after their martyrdom.

"This is an unequivocal message for the rulers of Delhi that the Kashmiri people have once and for all buried the option of living with India," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that the Kashmiri people have been fighting for their freedom from the Indian clutches for the last 71 years and they were determined to defeat the well equipped Indian regular army to liberate Kashmir and to complete Pakistan. "The Kashmiri people have rejected all Indian lucrative offers, and they are not agreed to accept anything less than freedom," he maintained.

While addressing the Pakistani youth, the AJK president told them the Kashmir was not a place separate from Pakistan. "India takes Kashmir, Pakistan and the Indian Muslim as a single entity and regards them, enemies. Therefore, the Pakistani youth should prepare themselves to fight a long war against India through media and counter the false Indian propaganda so as to expose its black face before the international community," he added.

He said that India was poised to eliminate everything related to Pakistan. For this purpose, it is killing those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans in occupied Kashmir. India has waged a bloody war against those living along the Line of Control and working boundary, he said adding that India was fighting not a proxy but a regular war against Pakistan in Balochistan province."

Later during the question-answer session, the AJK president said that if Pakistan had not gone nuclear, India would have further dismembered Pakistan under Indira Gandhi doctrine. He declared bilateral dialogue with India a deception and trap and said that Pakistan will have to once again move the international community and project Kashmir as a global issue instead of bilateral. He said that an economically and defense-wise stable Pakistan was a source of the liberation of occupied Kashmir.