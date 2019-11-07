Pakistan narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of International Law: experts

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan has said implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is the only just solution to the issue of Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan has said implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is the only just solution to the issue of Kashmir.He said this while addressing a seminar on Kashmir under occupation; International Law perspective', which was organized by the Research Society for International Law (RSIL)."We cannot ignore the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are actually inside the box, hoping for some illusory out of the box' solution and a government in exile will weaken the government of Azad Kashmir, which in fact is a Government for all Kashmiris", he added.Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shireen Mazari, former Law Minister and President RSIL Advocate Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Defense Analyst Maj. Gen. (R) Raza Muhammad, Executive Director RSIL Jamal Aziz and Director RSIL Oves Anwar also addressed the seminar.In his key note address, the President AJK Masood Ahmad Khan said that it is the responsibility of the UN Security Council to intervene the situation and take notice of the killing and torturing in Indian occupied Kashmir.

India rejects UN resolutions for decades and is not tolerant to UN presence in the occupied territories where war crimes and crimes against humanity are taking place. All the five members of the UNSC are almost silent on the situation that is highly disappointing.Masood Khan expressed his optimism over the role of the international community but added that the Kashmiri youth are not going to tolerate killing of their loved ones, destruction of their homes and rape of their women.Earlier, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shireen Mazari said that there are numerous legal grounds, which not only support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir but damage the Indian narrative.

The right of self determination is as relevant today as was before 9/11.

The UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions, the East Taimur independence, bifurcation of Sudan and a number of such facts strengthen the case of self determination for Kashmiris. Pakistan should have a separate division in Foreign Office to advocate the issue in International Law perspective.

The world capitals are ready to listen to us and we need to talk to them in terms they understand. She said the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in its recent report has denounced disruption of schooling in Cameroon while it misses the Kashmiri children who are under siege for last three months.UNICEF is supposed to be a non partisan and Pakistan should protest this report that has no word for the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir' she said.Ahmar Bilal Soofi, President RSIL, on this occasion, noted that Pakistan is not benefiting from the overwhelming support, the International Law is offering to the cause Kashmir.

Mentioning a booklet compiled by RSIL on Kashmir, Soofi said that in first one hour, some nine hundred people downloaded it and mostly from the United States and Europe. It shows the world community's interest in the issue with reference to International Law.

He said that the Indian Supreme Court is hearing the petition against promulgation of the Article 370 on November 13. Pakistan should arrange to send its representative for that hearing that will give a better understanding of the Indian approach to the issue.Soofi said that after the Pulwama attack and the Abenandan episode, it seems that India has opted for Lawfare but the post August 5 scenario has damaged the Indian narrative and has created an opportunity for Pakistan to promote its narrative based on international law.