Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:15 PM

Pakistan our mission, will stick to it whole life: The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani Monday said Pakistan is the mission of the people of Kashmir and they would continue to stick to the mission throughout their life.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the ailing APHC chairman in a video statement from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he continues to remain under house arrest said Pakistan is their objective; it is their slogan and it is their path and destination.

The veteran leader said that the Kashmiris are striving to find the land of their dreams, which is Pakistan and they are making efforts to associate their future with the country.

"This is our mission and it is our global mission", he said and added that Pakistan was a great blessing of God, and the effort to join it is a pious mission. "We should spend our entire life in achieving this mission."He called upon all Muslims to be dutiful to their duties to God, as it is essential for creation of a society based on justice and equality. "Pakistan will be center of justice, and this is what our mission is," he added.

Syed Ali Gilani repeatedly recited the Kalima i.e. 'There is no god But Allah' during the interview.

