Pakistan Railways headquarters, other offices organise rallies against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The staffers and officers of Pakistan Railways Headquarters here organised a rally, led by PR Additional General Manager Traffic Zubair Shafi Ghauri, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Friday.

The participants in the rally were holding national and Kashmir flags and raised slogans against India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over atrocities and the Muslim genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri people, who had been made hostage in the Valley by the Indian forces for the last 26 days.

The PR staff in other offices including railways workshops, divisional superintendent offices and railway stations across the country staged rallies in support of Kashmiri people.