Pakistan reaffirms support to curfew-bound Kashmiris at 'Black Day' event in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's commitment to the "just" struggle of the Kashmiri people for their U.N.-recognized right of self-determination is "unflinching and steadfast", Pakistani Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali told a gathering of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members on Sunday.

"We will continue to extend diplomatic, political, moral and political support to the just cause of the Kashmiri people," she said, while denouncing the large-scale brutalities being unleashed by the Indian security forces on men, women and children in occupied Kashmir, especially since August 5, when India annexed occupied Kashmir.

Consul General Ayesha Ali was speaking at a meeting held at the Pakistan House to mark the 72nd anniversary of India's massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir, known as "Black Day." The well-planned meeting, held at Pakistan House, was largely-attended despite heavy rains that lashed the city. Women in significant number also braved the inclement weather to participate in the proceedings.

"This year the Kashmir Black Day takes added significance as earlier this year the Indian Government brazenly took away the special status it had accorded to Indian Occupied Kashmir," she said.

Pakistan, she said, demands the immediate revocation of India's illegal actions of August 5 as well as the urgent lifting of the security, communications and media blackout .

"No single party to the dispute", the consul general said, "has the right to unilaterally take any step that can alter the existing status of Jammu and Kashmir.

" "We urge the international community to play its role in putting pressure on India to reverse its illegal step and restore the Kashmiris' fundamental human rights." Ayesha Ali said that Pakistan's support for the Kashmir people right to self-determination would continue until the realization of their inalienable right.

At the start of the meeting, Counsellor of Community Welfare, Muhammad Hanif Channa, read out the message of President Arif Alvi while the Head of the Chancery, Naeem Iqbal Cheema, delivered the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A documentary on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir was also screened.

For the first time, the organizers changed the format of the day's annual observance by including a panel discussion that covered the humanitarian, legal and security aspects of Kashmir issue.

Kashmiri scholars Tashfeen Qayyum and Salam Ravala briefed the audience on the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, and underscored the need for everyone to equip themselves with facts before speaking on the issue to their respective members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

They urged them to remain in close touch with their elected officials, citing the recent Congressional hearings at which the lawmakers showed much great awareness of the situation in Kashmir than ever before.

Participating in the discussion were Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of Azad Kashmir Council, were and Kashmiri activists Nasim Gilgiti, Dr. Asif rehman, Sahibzada Shabbir Ahmed, Malik Nadeen Abid, and Ms. Seemi Asad.