Pakistan Rejects Indian Army Chief's Remarks On Balakot, Calls An Attempt To Cover IOJK Atrocities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:59 PM

Pakistan rejects Indian army chief's remarks on Balakot, calls an attempt to cover IOJK atrocities

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rebutted a statement of the Indian army chief alleging reactivation of terror camp in Balakot and termed it a "desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rebutted a statement of the Indian army chief alleging reactivation of terror camp in Balakot and termed it a "desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

Responding to a query by a media person, Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal emphasized that with its allegations of infiltration from Pakistan, India would not be able to succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics and hide its unabated state-terrorism in IOJ&K.

The spokesman drew attention to the fact that, in 2019, Indian ceasefire violations had caused huge human toll resulting in martyrdom of 26 innocent civilians and injuries to 124 others.

"The insincerity and lack of credibility of Indian statements is further exposed by the fact that India severely hinders the functioning of the UNMOGIP and limits the free and unhampered mobility of its personnel, which is in complete contrast with Pakistan's approach of allowing full facilitation of their free movement," the spokesman said.

Dr Faisal said India's belligerent rhetoric and actions were a threat to regional peace and stability.

"We hope the international community would take due cognizance and urge India to act responsibly and refrain from steps that only serve to vitiate an already tense environment," he added

