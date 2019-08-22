Pakistan says no back-channel diplomacy with India over Kashmir

Pakistan on Thursday, dismissing any back-channel diplomacy with India over its illegal move on Kashmir, said all other legal, diplomatic and political options were under active consideration for a suitable response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan on Thursday, dismissing any back-channel diplomacy with India over its illegal move on Kashmir, said all other legal, diplomatic and political options were under active consideration for a suitable response.

"Active consultations are underway on all options and the decision will be taken soon," the Foreign Office spokesman said at a weekly media briefing.

Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal rejected a notion that Foreign Office and Ministry of Law were in a disagreement on invoking the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice over Indian's human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

"Absolutely not. The matter at the moment is under discussion among all stakeholders," he said.

Asked about Pakistan's downgrading of relations with India, he said following the suspension of Samjhota and Thar train service, several other steps were in the pipeline to further lower ties with India.

He said Pakistan had taken up the matter with concerned quarters regarding blocking of social media accounts where the content in support of Kashmir was being posted.

On offers of mediation by other countries including the United States and Norway to resolve the Kashmir issue, the spokesman said prospects were subject to India's intention to agree for mediation."Mediation can not work out unless India as a party of dispute, agrees upon," he added.

He termed 'positive' the statement by Irani supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, expressing concern over India's human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, in the wake of its unilateral decision of ending special status to the Valley.

When attention drawn to the report that United Arab Emirates was set to award Indian prime minister Narendra Modi it's highest civilian award, the spokesman said "Since it is a bilateral matter between two countries, we do not comment on it." The spokesman said Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir were suffering from extreme trauma as the lockdown entered its 19th day.

He said with complete communication blackout, India had turned the Valley into "history's largest jail", adding the world must be aware of the looming human crisis in shape of genocide and massacre.

Under Indus Water Treaty, the spokesman said India was obligated to provide the data of water flow from July 1st to October 10, which Pakistan still awaited. However, he regretted that India was delaying renewal of the agreement and thus had shared only a limited data related to extraordinary discharge.

On Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesman said regardless of the ongoing tensions with India, Pakistan was fully determined to open it for Sikh community to join the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak this November.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan continued to support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution for the conflict and was hopeful that "something good would come out of the ongoing peace process".

He categorically dismissed reports of any organized presence of Daesh(ISIS) in Pakistan and said the country had deep concerns over the riseof terrorist group in its neighbourhood.