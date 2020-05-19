UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Slams IOJ&K Domicile Law, Terms It Another Sheer Violation Of UNSC Resolutions

Pakistan slams IOJ&K domicile law, terms it another sheer violation of UNSC resolutions

Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned and completely rejected the Indian Government's attempts to further deprive the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) through "Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned and completely rejected the Indian Government's attempts to further deprive the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) through "Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020." "The new domicile law is illegal and in clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and bilateral Agreements between Pakistan and India," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

The United Nations and the international community were urged to take immediate action to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of the IOJ&K and 'hold India accountable for the persistent violations of international law'.

The domicile law was aimed at changing the demographic structure of IOJ&K and undermining the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through free and impartial plebiscite as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions, it added.

"We reiterate that such steps can neither change the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir recognised as such by the United Nations and the international community nor can they prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people," it further added.

The timing of this illegal Indian action was particularly reprehensible as it used the world community's preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic and reflected the opportunistic and morally bankrupt mindset of RSS-BJP combine.

Like the earlier illegal Indian actions, the people of IOJ&K have completely rejected the domicile law as "unacceptable." "The Kashmiri people will never accept the sinister "Hindutva" agenda of dispossessing them of their land, marginalizing them politically and economically, and depriving them of their distinct identity," it added.

Pakistan has been consistently sensitising the international community about the real Indian designs behind its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 last year.

Through these actions along with continuing restrictions, excruciating military crackdown, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary detentions and incarcerations, and grave human rights violations, India sought to perpetuate its illegal occupation of IOJ&K.

"India will never succeed in its designs to subjugate the people of IOJ&K or break their will by relentless state-terrorism. Pakistan will continue highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people at all international fora till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions," it added.

