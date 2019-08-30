UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stands In Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

Pakistan stands in solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

The entire Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, facing oppression, suppression and subjugation of the brutal Indian army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The entire Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, facing oppression, suppression and subjugation of the brutal Indian army.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire government machinery and the masses joined hands at exactly 12 noon, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village, and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

The rallies condemned the gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the change in the status of Kashmir, the excessive use of force, cutting down of all communication links and almost 26 days of curfew, leading to severe shortage of food, medicines, healthcare and even drinking water.

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir the emotionally charged crowds, across the country, raised slogans of Kashmir will become Pakistan and expressed resolve to stand by their oppressed Kashmiris till they get their right of self determination.

Road traffic was stopped at key junctions and the people stood in silence to condemn the gruesome brutalities being inflicted upon the unarmed civilians in the occupied Kashmir by the occupational forces of India, in pursuance of the racist policy and ideology of the extremist Hindu organisation RSS and BJP.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Army Water Traffic Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassmen ..

53 seconds ago

Japan defence ministry seeks record budget

55 seconds ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Russia-Belarus Relations ..

2 minutes ago

Four Prototypes of Ka-52K Combat Helicopter for Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands of students stage demo to express solida ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Oil Tanker Adrian Darya Heading Toward Turk ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.