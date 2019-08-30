Pakistan stands in solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The entire Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, facing oppression, suppression and subjugation of the brutal Indian army.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire government machinery and the masses joined hands at exactly 12 noon, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village, and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

The rallies condemned the gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the change in the status of Kashmir, the excessive use of force, cutting down of all communication links and almost 26 days of curfew, leading to severe shortage of food, medicines, healthcare and even drinking water.

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir the emotionally charged crowds, across the country, raised slogans of Kashmir will become Pakistan and expressed resolve to stand by their oppressed Kashmiris till they get their right of self determination.

Road traffic was stopped at key junctions and the people stood in silence to condemn the gruesome brutalities being inflicted upon the unarmed civilians in the occupied Kashmir by the occupational forces of India, in pursuance of the racist policy and ideology of the extremist Hindu organisation RSS and BJP.