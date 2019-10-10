Pakistan stands like rock wall with people of IOJ&K: AJK President

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is effectively raising the voice for Kashmiris at all forums across the globe

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is effectively raising the voice for Kashmiris at all forums across the globe.Addressing a roundtable conference in Islamabad organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, he said the whole Pakistani nation stood like a rock wall with the people of Occupied Kashmir.Lashing out at the fanaticism of Indian rulers, the AJK President said that Modi and his allies are following the so-called Hindutva philosophy, which declares creation of Pakistan a sin.

Sardar Masood Khan said India might intensify proxy war and could start construction of Ram temple to bring the Indian Muslims under psychological pressure just to punish Pakistan for supporting Kashmiri people.The AJK President urged the UN Security Council to take steps under chapter VI of the UN Charter and find a peaceful political solution to the Kashmir conflict.He suggested that the United Nations can take additional actions under chapter VII of the UN Charter in case of any difficulty to reach any solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute.