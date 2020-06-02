Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces in single day

Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) which indicated intense brutalization and continuity of crimes against innocent Kashmiris

"Pakistan is deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called "anti-infiltration" operations. While the international community is pre-occupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people," the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

The fact that 13 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed in a single day spoke volumes about the Indian Government's continuing crimes against humanity.

To hide these crimes, the Indian authorities use the oft-repeated, unsubstantiated allegations of "training" and "infiltration" of Kashmiri resistance fighters.

"India must realize that its malicious propaganda carries no credibility with the international community.

The RSS-BJP combine stands exposed before the world for its illegal and inhuman actions and extremist 'Hindutva' agenda," the press release added.

Pakistan once again called upon the international community to take immediate steps to stop India from committing serious crimes against the Kashmiri people and hold it accountable under international law and relevant human rights Conventions.

India must realize that neither could its brutalization break the will of the Kashmiri people, nor could its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert attention from India's state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in IOJ&K.

The martyrdom of each Kashmiri would further fortify the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom from Indian occupation.

"Kashmiris will never give up their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions and the leadership and people of Pakistan will never flinch in their commitment of full support for the Kashmiris towards that end," it further stressed.

