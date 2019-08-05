Pakistan strongly condemns, rejects Indian announcements on IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir including the revocation of special status of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir including the revocation of special status of the territory.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The Indian government also introduced a bill in the parliament to bifurcate the state into two union territories Jammu Kashmir as one and Himalayan Ladakh region as the other.

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan," the Spokesperson remarked.

He said as the party to this international dispute, Pakistan would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.