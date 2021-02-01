UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Supports Kashmiri People Till Achievement Of It's Independence: Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Pakistan supports Kashmiri people till achievement of it's independence: Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal

Tribal leader Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal of Jaffarabad on Monday said that Pakistan would support and raise voice for Kashmiris at all international forums in their struggle for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Tribal leader Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal of Jaffarabad on Monday said that Pakistan would support and raise voice for Kashmiris at all international forums in their struggle for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

.

Talking to APP, he said Kashmiris were struggling for thrier righ to self-determiniation promised to them by the international community and the United Nations and also wanted independence only from India illegal occupation.

He said India should end military blockade and illegal actions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked India it must release detained Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders.

He condemned Kashmiris had been subjected to inhumane lockdown from several months.

He said that India had fooled the international community by disguising itself as the world's largest democracy and the same time it was striving to deprive the Kashmiris of their inalienable and birthright to self-determination by using new tactics of atrocities against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Manzoor Ahmed said that there was no precedent in the world for the long restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri people in (IIOJK) saying "we would continue to support Kashmiris at all the international forum".

He said United Nation (UN) should take measures to resolve issue of Kashmir and force India to implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for interest of regional peace and prosperity.

He said that that the world has understood that India was a fascist and terrorist country. India cannot stop the freedom movement of Kashmiris and the day is not far off when the Kashmiris would witness dawn of freedom owing to the sacrifices of the martyrs .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Jammu Same Independence All From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

ICC shares Gawadar Cricket Stadium's pictures

1 minute ago

DC holds open court in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Navalny's FBK Proves Foreign Agent Status by Calli ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Violence Against Police at Unauthoriz ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler expresses condolences to Saudi King ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.