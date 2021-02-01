Tribal leader Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal of Jaffarabad on Monday said that Pakistan would support and raise voice for Kashmiris at all international forums in their struggle for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Tribal leader Mir Manzoor Ahmad Palal of Jaffarabad on Monday said that Pakistan would support and raise voice for Kashmiris at all international forums in their struggle for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

Talking to APP, he said Kashmiris were struggling for thrier righ to self-determiniation promised to them by the international community and the United Nations and also wanted independence only from India illegal occupation.

He said India should end military blockade and illegal actions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked India it must release detained Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders.

He condemned Kashmiris had been subjected to inhumane lockdown from several months.

He said that India had fooled the international community by disguising itself as the world's largest democracy and the same time it was striving to deprive the Kashmiris of their inalienable and birthright to self-determination by using new tactics of atrocities against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Manzoor Ahmed said that there was no precedent in the world for the long restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri people in (IIOJK) saying "we would continue to support Kashmiris at all the international forum".

He said United Nation (UN) should take measures to resolve issue of Kashmir and force India to implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for interest of regional peace and prosperity.

He said that that the world has understood that India was a fascist and terrorist country. India cannot stop the freedom movement of Kashmiris and the day is not far off when the Kashmiris would witness dawn of freedom owing to the sacrifices of the martyrs .