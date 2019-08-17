UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu And Kashmir Lauds UNSC Debate Over Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir lauds UNSC debate over Kashmir

Welcoming Pakistan's move of raising Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has declared the renewed debate over Kashmir dispute in the UNSC was a landmark achievement and diplomatic success of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Welcoming Pakistan's move of raising Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has declared the renewed debate over Kashmir dispute in the UNSC was a landmark achievement and diplomatic success of Pakistan.

"India's claim that Kashmir is its integral part stood null and void after 50-years of global silence", the PTI AJK said in a press statement issued by the Party's Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud on Saturday.

A week ago, the UN Secretary General had urged New Delhi to "refrain from any unilateral step which is dangerous" and to follow the UN Charter and applicable UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, the statement underlined.

The issue of Kashmir once again echoed in the global power corridor without being vetoed by any P-5 country. UNSC in its closed-door meeting expressed concerns over human rights violations, it said.

PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry gave credit of all this success to the people of Indian-held Kashmir who rendered countless sacrifices since decades.

He thanked the government of China for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council and advocating for Kashmiris' right of self-determination.

He further added that China supported Kashmir in trying times and proved that #Pakistan-China stand together in thick and thin.

Barrister Sultan also thanked the five permanent members of the Security Council for raising concern over human rights abuses and curfew in the Indian-held Kashmir.

He called on the Secretary-General of the Security Council to act on the United Kingdom's suggestion and send a high-level delegation to Srinagar aim to assess the situation and submit a report to the Secretary-General so that the international community could take concrete actions against the perpetrators of the Human Rights.

Secretary General of PTI AJK, Raja Massadaq Khan stated that the Russian Government supported the resolution of the dispute through the United Nations charter and relevant UNSC resolutions for the first time which is a historic diplomatic achievement, according to the statement.

Mussadaq said global attention has doubled since the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has taken a keen interest in solving the Kashmir problem. Finally, the world powers received a clear message that Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' self-determination was undeterred and consistent no matter who rules Pakistan. That is why the world is now turning to Kashmir and opening up to listing Kashmiri's voices, it added.

