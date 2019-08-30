Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir voices grave concern over continual curfew, information blockade in IoK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir chapter Friday expressed its grave concern over the ongoing siege, information blockade and India's state-sponsored repression against innocent and defenseless civilians in occupied Kashmir said party's central Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud

In a statement issued here, Ershad said the party voiced the concern over the continual deteriorating situation in strife-torn disputed held state during the party's governing body meeting, held at the Central Secretariat under the chairmanship of its president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. The meeting was attended among others by Senior Vice President Ch. Zafar Anwar, Vice President Azhar Sadiq Secretary General Raja Musadq Khan, Additional Secretary General Raja Mansour Khan, Deputy General Secretary Qazi Israel, Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Ch. Maqool and Sikandar Baig whereas Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud.

The meeting strongly condemned the continued curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions in access to information and human rights violations committed by the occupation troops. The meeting expressed full faith in the incumbent Government's Kashmir policy, Prime Minister Imran Khan's strong advocacy for freedom movement and international lobbying efforts aimed at projecting Kashmir cause.

Addressing the meeting, the President PTI-AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said, "India is committing the worst human rights abuses in Kashmir".

"The time has come for the United Nations, the international community and the Western countries to move beyond condemnation and directly impose economic sanctions on India", he added.

Appreciating the PTI government's efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people, Barrister Chaudhary said that Pakistan took right decision to end diplomatic, political and trade ties with India. He was of the view that OIC countries should also be persuaded to impose economic sanctions on India.

At the meeting, party workers were advised to gather in their respective district and Tehsil headquarters on every Friday to stage protest demonstrations against Indian brutalities in Kashmir Valley. It was also decided in the meeting that on September 6 a Kashmir Solidarity March will be held from lake view city of Mirpur to border town Samhani in order to express solidarity with the besieged people of Kashmir. According to a press release, the PTI's central leadership will also be participating in the march. Meanwhile, the PTI has issued directives to all its workers to assemble on September 6 at the Quaid-e-Azam Mirpur Stadium.

It is worth to mention here that Tehreek-e-Insaf is all set to hold a protest on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister's speech in the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the PTI General Secretary Raja Musadaq Khan said PTI would soon announce the office bearers of the district organizations. Consultation with the workers is underway.

APP / AHR.