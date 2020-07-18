UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, The Center Of Hope And Ultimate Destination Of Jammu & Kashmir People: AJK Prime Minister :

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan, the center of hope and ultimate destination of Jammu & Kashmir people: AJK Prime Minister :

In his message on the eve the Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, falling on Sunday July 19, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir were offering unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian subjugation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :In his message on the eve the Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, falling on Sunday July 19, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir were offering unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian subjugation.

"Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan has become a popular slogan at both sides of the line of control as the Kashmiris people have been offering matchless sacrifices to achieve this cherished goal", he added.

Haider said that Pakistan was the centre of hope for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and a strong and stable Pakistan was the greater guarantee for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from the Indian shackles.

Referring to the historical perspective of accession to Pakistan day, the Prime Minister said that 19th July 1947 was a historical day for kashmiri people when they adopted a unanimous resolution to link their destiny with Pakistan and people of occupied Kashmir have been offering matchless sacrifices to achieve this cherished goal of liberation.

He said 8 lac Indian troops have failed to crush the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir. He expressed the hope that the day is not for off when IOK will be liberated from Indian yoke and the dream of entire state accession to Pakistan will be realized.

Kashmiris at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan and across the world observe the historic accession to Pakistan day with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and translate the struggle for accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir State to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister World Line Of Control Pakistan Day Jammu July Sunday From

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

41 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

'Field formations must develop strong connection w ..

2 minutes ago

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water afte ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-coronavirus steps yielding desired results: C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.