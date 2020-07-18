Pakistan, the center of hope and ultimate destination of Jammu & Kashmir people: AJK Prime Minister :

In his message on the eve the Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, falling on Sunday July 19, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir were offering unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian subjugation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :In his message on the eve the Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, falling on Sunday July 19, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir were offering unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian subjugation.

"Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan has become a popular slogan at both sides of the line of control as the Kashmiris people have been offering matchless sacrifices to achieve this cherished goal", he added.

Haider said that Pakistan was the centre of hope for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and a strong and stable Pakistan was the greater guarantee for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from the Indian shackles.

Referring to the historical perspective of accession to Pakistan day, the Prime Minister said that 19th July 1947 was a historical day for kashmiri people when they adopted a unanimous resolution to link their destiny with Pakistan and people of occupied Kashmir have been offering matchless sacrifices to achieve this cherished goal of liberation.

He said 8 lac Indian troops have failed to crush the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir. He expressed the hope that the day is not for off when IOK will be liberated from Indian yoke and the dream of entire state accession to Pakistan will be realized.

Kashmiris at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan and across the world observe the historic accession to Pakistan day with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and translate the struggle for accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir State to Pakistan.