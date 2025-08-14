Open Menu

Pakistan, The Voice Of Oppressed People Across World Esp IIOJK; AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Pakistan, the voice of oppressed people across world esp IIOJK; AJK President

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said, "The people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom under the sole dynamic leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose unwavering struggle led to the creation of Pakistan

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said, "The people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom under the sole dynamic leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose unwavering struggle led to the creation of Pakistan."

"It is because of their struggle and sacrifices that we live peacefully in a free and independent country," the president said while addressing the national flag-hoisting ceremony hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday. Held to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the president hailed Pakistan as the voice of the oppressed people across the world.

“For Kashmiris, the only hope is a strong and stable Pakistan,” he stated. Recalling August 5, 2019, when India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, he said Pakistan not only extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people but also exposed India’s true face before the world.

“Pakistan has consistently supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said. Referring to the recent war imposed by India on Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the country’s sovereignty and boosting the morale of oppressed nations.

“Kashmiris see Pakistan’s victory as their own and Pakistan as their ultimate destination,” he remarked.

Sultan condemned India’s continued oppression of minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. Welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, he said that it brought international focus back on the issue. He urged the UN, OIC, and world powers to pressurize India to comply with UN resolutions to find a durable solution to the Kashmir problem. He warned that the unresolved dispute poses a risk of war between two nuclear powers, which he said could threaten global peace.

The president stressed that national unity is essential for Pakistan’s strength, which in turn guarantees peace in the region and the fulfillment of Kashmiri aspirations. “We must strengthen Pakistan, become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris, and protect our ideological frontiers,” he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, political and social leaders, and people from various walks of life. Following the flag-hoisting, the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the president.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

5 minutes ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacef ..

Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

20 minutes ago
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence D ..

Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

4 minutes ago
 22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling

4 minutes ago
 HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

HSF marks Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations

4 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

Flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony held at NPC

4 minutes ago
 President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's lea ..

President of Turkmenistan felicitate country's leadership on Independence Day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir