Pakistan, the voice of oppressed people across world esp IIOJK; AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said, "The people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom under the sole dynamic leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose unwavering struggle led to the creation of Pakistan."

"It is because of their struggle and sacrifices that we live peacefully in a free and independent country," the president said while addressing the national flag-hoisting ceremony hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday. Held to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the president hailed Pakistan as the voice of the oppressed people across the world.

“For Kashmiris, the only hope is a strong and stable Pakistan,” he stated. Recalling August 5, 2019, when India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, he said Pakistan not only extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people but also exposed India’s true face before the world.

“Pakistan has consistently supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said. Referring to the recent war imposed by India on Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the country’s sovereignty and boosting the morale of oppressed nations.

“Kashmiris see Pakistan’s victory as their own and Pakistan as their ultimate destination,” he remarked.

Sultan condemned India’s continued oppression of minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. Welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, he said that it brought international focus back on the issue. He urged the UN, OIC, and world powers to pressurize India to comply with UN resolutions to find a durable solution to the Kashmir problem. He warned that the unresolved dispute poses a risk of war between two nuclear powers, which he said could threaten global peace.

The president stressed that national unity is essential for Pakistan’s strength, which in turn guarantees peace in the region and the fulfillment of Kashmiri aspirations. “We must strengthen Pakistan, become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris, and protect our ideological frontiers,” he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, political and social leaders, and people from various walks of life. Following the flag-hoisting, the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the president.

