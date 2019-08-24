UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Extending Moral, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan to continue extending moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad has reiterated that Pakistan had taken the Kashmir issue at all fora and would continue to support the just cause of the Kashmiri people through all moral, political and diplomatic means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad has reiterated that Pakistan had taken the Kashmir issue at all fora and would continue to support the just cause of the Kashmiri people through all moral, political and diplomatic means.

The people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) were being subjected to the worst kind of atrocities and human rights violations after the recent illegal actions taken by India, he added.

He was speaking at a road show organized at the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo to showcase the forthcoming Pakistan international paragliding cup and Kashmir Premier League cricket to be held shortly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A large number of Japanese guests from all walks of life and members of Pakistani community attended the event, a press release on Saturday said.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the organizers for the event in AJK, which would not only promote tourism in the area but also present the true scenario in the area where people exercise their free will, lead a peaceful life and have opportunities to engage in entertaining activities.

He said the dichotomy in situation on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) was glaring as people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were stripped of all sorts of freedom and subjected to unparalleled suppression whereas the forth- coming sporting events in AJK would give a glorious opportunities to the free people of the area to witness, participate and luxuriate in an international event.

The ambassador also referred to the tourism potential in Pakistan, which was home to the oldest civilizations, architectural, grandeur, cold and hot deserts, five over 8000 meters high peaks, fertile planes, awe-inspiring valleys, amazing people and heterogeneous cultures with different shades and colours.

He also underscored the present government's tourist-friendly visa policies, better infrastructure and improved security situation as the main reasons for Pakistan to re-emerge as the top destination.

