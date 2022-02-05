Pakistan to continue its unflinching support for Kashmiris: Ali Amin

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its unflinching support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its unflinching support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

Despite persistent atrocities by the Indian forces, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) stood firm for their right of liberation from Indian yoke, he said in a statement in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On August 5, 2019, he said, India took illegal and unilateral measures to change the demography of the majority Muslim IIOJK. India wanted to eliminate Kashmiris' separate identity and turn them into a minority, he added.

Indian actions were blatant violation of the Security Council resolutions and 4th Geneva Convention, he noted. Extrajudicial killings, detentions and sieges of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces were commonplace.

The minister called on the world to held accountability of India for its war crimes against the Kashmiris. India should be held accountable for grave violations of international law and human rights. The Kashmiri people should be given the right of self-determination.

The international community must recognize its collective responsibility towards Kashmiris, and helped resolved the core dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with Security Council resolutions for lasting peace in South Asia, he stressed.