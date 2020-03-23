Pakistan to remain incomplete without Kashmir: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the day of 23 March is a historic day for the people of Pakistan as well as Jammu and Kashmir state as on this day 80 years ago, our political elders under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had outlined a separate sovereign state for the Muslims of the subcontinent

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the day of 23 March is a historic day for the people of Pakistan as well as Jammu and Kashmir state as on this day 80 years ago, our political elders under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had outlined a separate sovereign state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In a special message on Pakistan Day, he said that this day had also assumed great significance for the people of Kashmir, because their representatives had showed up in the historic gathering in Lahore on March 23, 1940, and had set their political goal and had determined their future as well, which was later endorsed in the resolution of accession to Pakistan on July 19, 1947.

The AJK president said that this was an irrefutable fact that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is geographically, historically, culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan. "We have no ambiguity that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, while the Kashmiri people have no identity without Pakistan," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that relentless massacres, molestation of women, random killings of political leaders and workers, and custodial killings in occupied Kashmir have been continuing for the last several decades.

He maintained that thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled while the human rights trampling at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become order of the day. In spite of that, he went on to say that there will be no slackness in the liberation movement nor would the Kashmiri people give up their struggle for the attainment of their right to self-determination.

The AJK president said that all tactics of the Indian authorities had failed to frighten the Kashmiri people and to enslave them for good. "This is high time that we counter the conspiracies with the national spirit by strengthening Pakistan economically and strategically.

He said that Insha Allah, India would not be able to enslave the Kashmiri people for long. "The day will dawn very soon when India will be compelled to grant right of self-determination to the people of the state," he added.