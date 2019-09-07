Pakistan UN mission & NY consulate commemorate 'Defence Day' & 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

The Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General in New York Friday commemorated the 'Defence of Pakistan and 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' as a remembrance of the armed forces' bravery and sacrifices made in defending the country, and to reaffirm full support to Kashmiri people suffering under the tight lockdown imposed by the Indian occupation forces for over a month now

The solemn commemoration, held at the Pakistan Mission, began with a recitation from the holy Quran.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, read out a message on the event from President Arif Alvi while Consul General Ayesha Ali read out the message from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The gathering, mainly consisting of officers of the Pakistan Mission and Consulate General, concluded with a special 'dua' for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and independence of occupied Kashmir from the clutches of India.