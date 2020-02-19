UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Urged To Send A Delegation Abroad For Highlighting Indian Atrocities In Indian Occupied Jammu And Kashmir

Wed 19th February 2020

The government should have to send a delegation comprising senior journalists and prominent Kashmiri leadership to different world capitals for highlighting atrocities of occupied forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), said Kashmir Movement United Kingdom President Raja Fahim Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The government should have to send a delegation comprising senior journalists and prominent Kashmiri leadership to different world capitals for highlighting atrocities of occupied forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), said Kashmir Movement United Kingdom President Raja Fahim Kayani.

Talking to APP Web tv, he said a well equipped media centre should be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to effectively report Indian atrocities being committed in IoJ&K, besides disseminating news reports about the ongoing freedom movement as the role of media was very important in exposing India before the world.

He said expatriate Pakistanis were ambassadors of Kashmir and playing important role in freedom struggle. There was a need to channelize their supporters for Kashmir cause, he stressed.

Kayani said Kashmiris from across the globe should gather at AJK to march towards Line of Control (LoC), adding, an All Parties Conference should also be convened in Muzaffarabad to chalk out future strategy.

He said Kashmir issue got international attention after August 5, 2019 when India revoked the special status of Kashmir.

The world started acknowledging that Kashmir was not the dispute between two countries but an issue of human right violations.

Due to efforts of Kashmiri leadership, 15 legislators of United Kingdom Parliament had questioned persistent Indian lockdown of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament. United Kingdom foreign affairs minister had to deliver a statement (on Kashmir).

He said Kashmiri leadership met with different members of European Parliament and adopted a resolution in favour of Kashmiris, defeating India. He said Kashmiris were determined to win freedom despite Indian atrocities. Freedom of Kashmir was not far as the issue had already been acknowledged at the international level. The resolutions adopted by United Kingdom and European Union parliaments in favour of Kashmiris were great success of Kashmiris. This has put great pressure on India, pushing her at defensive mode.

Lauding the role of Pakistan and political parties for Kashmir cause, he said the road to freedom of Srinagar passes thorough Muzaffarabad, Islamabad.

