Pakistan utilizing all means to prevent Kashmiris' massacre: Sh. Rashid

Discusses latest IHK situation with AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Sunday, and discussed the latest situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the situation arisen out of the change of constitutional status of occupied Kashmir by India.

On this occasion, Sardar Masood Khan urged the government of Pakistan to gear up its political and diplomatic efforts to prevent ethnic cleansing of besieged Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces, and use its influence to open a human corridor for the supply of food items and life-saving drugs to the stranded people.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed assured that the Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan besides extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir people, was taking all possible steps to prevent carnage of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian Army.