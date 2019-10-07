UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Kashmir Solution In Line With UN Resolutions: AJK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said Pakistan had always advocated solution of the Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations' resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said Pakistan had always advocated solution of the Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations' resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiris.

He was addressing a seminar about historical perspective of Kashmir issue in the wake recent situation at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

AJK Minister for education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi also addressed the ceremony.

The prime minister said India through unilateral actions wanted to change the demography of occupied valley and it was suppressing the indigenous liberation movement.

The sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, he said, had been continuing right from 1932. "No country is supporting Kashmiris on the issue of human right violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces except Pakistan, which has strongly raised the matter at all available international forums," he added.

Raja Farooq Haider, while informing the students about the latest deteriorating situation of human rights in the held valley, said there was complete ban on freedom of speech there.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government, he said, was mistreating Dalits, Christians, Sikhs, Muslims and other minorities. "If the Modi government remains in power for next five years, India will become a center of extremism and intolerance," he added.

The AJK prime minister asked the students to write letters to the human rights organizations, US Congress and other global bodies about the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley. "Social media should also be utilized to expose ugly face of India and its troops' atrocities in the held state," he added.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider responded to the questions of students for some time and discussed the historical perspective and recent development on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Faculty members and students supported the policies and steps taken by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan after August 5th when India revoked the special status of the disputed territory.

