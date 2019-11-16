Pakistan welcomes hearing of US Congressional commission on Kashmir situation

Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the public hearing by Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress on human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) wherein the lawmakers called for an independent fact-finding mission to the IOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the public hearing by Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress on human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) wherein the lawmakers called for an independent fact-finding mission to the IOJK.

In its meeting held on November 14 at Washington DC, the Commission reinforced the internationally recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir issue and highlighted the gross human rights violations and the humanitarian crisis in IOJK.

A call for an independent fact finding mission to IOJK was made and the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people was also duly underscored during the Commission's proceedings.� Held less than a month after the hearing of the Subcommittee on Asia of the US House of Representatives, the Lantos Commission hearing reflected continued international concern over the situation in IOJK, the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan recognized the efforts of Members of the US Congress who had raised their voices of conscience on the ongoing persecution of the people of IOJK and called upon the Indian government to end its brutal repression.

"We appreciate that the US leadership and lawmakers are cognizant of the potential threats to fundamental human rights, freedom of speech, right of self-determination, and peace and stability in the region and are willing to play their due role to help bring the continuing humanitarian nightmare to an end," he remarked.

He said the general view during the hearing was that the international journalists, independent human rights organizations and United Nations Special Rapporteurs should be allowed to visit IOJK.

The witnesses also called for immediate lifting of the communications blockade and restoration of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Overall, it was emphasized that India should not be allowed to continue its oppressive policies as well as religious and ethnic persecution. The international community was urged to hold independent investigations into grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Importantly, the Commission emphasized the need for the US Congress to play an even greater role in urging India to end its repression in IOJK, without succumbing to any political expediency.

The spokesman lauded the courage of the panelists who became the voice of innocent Kashmiri people being brutally silenced by India's communications blockade.

The panelists shredded the myth of so-called "largest democracy" and honestly exposed the authoritarian, nationalistic and extremist motivations driving the Indian government's deplorable and repressive policies.

They also expressed their concern that persecution of religious minorities in India, especially manifested in the form of anti-conversion legislation, Babri Masjid verdict, National Registration of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as well as mob violence and lynching were fostering a growing sense of fear among the minorities in India.

The Foreign Office spokesman said the latest hearing in the Lantos Commission of the US Congress was another illustration of the world community's serious concern over the unacceptable situation in IOJK and the need to address it urgently.

"The Indian regime must end its illegal occupation of IOJ&K, stop its state-terrorism in the occupied territories, and allow the exercise of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as stipulated by the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he stated.