Pakistani expatriates resolve to highlight early solution of K-issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Visiting Chairman of UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Kashmiris rights outfit, Raja Sikander Khan vowed that the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates dwelling in the United Kingdom including Europe would continue to highlight the importance of peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Kashmir issue settlement must be in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the spirit of the UN resolutions for the emergence of global peace in general and ever-lasting peace in South Asia in particular, he added.

Talking to APP at Kashmir Press Club here late Wednesday during his ongoing visit of various parts of AJK including this district, besides different parts of the country, the Young Kashmiri expatriates leader Sikander Khan reiterated the overseas Kashmiri youth' resolve, under the fold of his GPKSC organization to lend due energies for raising the Kashmiri question mustering maximum sympathies of the external world for the early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue.

He was accompanied by Chaudhry Jameel Tabassam a UK-based Kashmiri expats leader and renowned leader of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, on this occasion.

Lambasting the outgoing Director General of Mirpur Development Authority Ch. Ejaz Raza for allegedly depriving certain expatriates of their allotted plots on one pretext of the others, the two leaders demanded to the AJK government especially the Prime Minister Farooq Haider to ensure the protection of the due rights and properties of the overseas kashmiris in their native Mirpur city and rest of the district.

London-based Kashmiri expatriates leader Sikander Khan continued that the millions of UK and US � based Kashmiri expatriates hailing from AJK � besides various parts of Pakistan were performing their due active role for the speedy socio economic progress of Pakistan including AJK besides to raise the image of their homeland abroad being the unofficial ambassador of the Jammu & Kashmir State and Pakistan.

"Since the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris including lacs of those settled in the United States and United Kingdom, are the unofficial ambassadors of Pakistan, they can perform a most significant and better role for the socio-economic development and speedy progress of the country", Khan said.

The expatriates leader apprised media of the activities of his organization � the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council for the wellbeing of the UK-based, particularly London-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community.

The overseas Kashmiris leader also underlined the problems confronted by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiri expatriates at the Pakistani airports upon their arrival at home.

Speaking on this occasion Ch. Jameel Tabassam said that it was a matter of great pride for Pakistan including AJK that Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates were performing a significant role in business, political, social sectors and other fields purely because of their high intellect and talent in the concerned fields of life.

He said that with the passage of time, the involvement of Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates increased in the local politics in Britain and other European countries under the fold of the main-stream political parties of the concerned countries who used to assure their due cooperation and assistance besides an active due global role for the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Jameel Tabassam lauded the sincere and whole hearted role of the fellow citizens of his ancestral Mirpur district for always rendering tremendous sacrifices of their valuable properties for the sake of Pakistan whenever needed - first at the time of construction of Mangla dam and secondly during the phase of raising of the dam under the Kashmiris unwavering spirit of treating Pakistan their ultimate and ever-lasting destiny. Ends / APP / AHR.