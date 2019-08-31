UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani, Kashmiri Community In Belgium Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Pakistani, Kashmiri community in Belgium expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistani and Kashmiri community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Friday joined in large numbers,with the national spirit,in an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and expressed support to the cause of Kashmir emphatically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistani and Kashmiri community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Friday joined in large numbers,with the national spirit,in an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and expressed support to the cause of Kashmir emphatically.

At the noon,national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played, followed by national songs, a message reaching here said.

People chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir and condemned Indian fascism in IOK that has led to human rights violations of worst kind in the past three weeks.

The acting Ambassador of Pakistan Nauman Bashir Bhatti thanked the community for participating with great fervour to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He informed that, as Pakistan continues its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri People's right to self-determination, such events will be organized on regular basis in future as well.In her speech, 7 years old Maham Sohail drew world's attention to human rights violations in Kashmir particularly referring to plight of young children who were being deprived of food, medicine and education as the Indian forces continue to impose curfew.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Education Young Brussels Luxembourg Belgium Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Event

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

21 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

36 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

Swedish Government, Opposition Agree to Boost Defe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.