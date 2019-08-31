Pakistani, Kashmiri community in Belgium expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistani and Kashmiri community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Friday joined in large numbers,with the national spirit,in an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and expressed support to the cause of Kashmir emphatically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistani and Kashmiri community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Friday joined in large numbers,with the national spirit,in an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and expressed support to the cause of Kashmir emphatically.

At the noon,national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played, followed by national songs, a message reaching here said.

People chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir and condemned Indian fascism in IOK that has led to human rights violations of worst kind in the past three weeks.

The acting Ambassador of Pakistan Nauman Bashir Bhatti thanked the community for participating with great fervour to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He informed that, as Pakistan continues its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri People's right to self-determination, such events will be organized on regular basis in future as well.In her speech, 7 years old Maham Sohail drew world's attention to human rights violations in Kashmir particularly referring to plight of young children who were being deprived of food, medicine and education as the Indian forces continue to impose curfew.