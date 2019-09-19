Pakistani nation, parliament united for Kashmir cause to save humanity in IOK: PTI leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Thursday said that the extremist Modi government in India has exposed its true face before the world by annulling articles 35-A and 370 but Pakistani nation and political parties were united for Kashmir cause and to save humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Thursday said that the extremist Modi government in India has exposed its true face before the world by annulling articles 35-A and 370 but Pakistani nation and political parties were united for Kashmir cause and to save humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul talking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs program said all the parliamentarians and political representatives despite of political differences gathered and participated in the National parliamentarians Conference held here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the Kashmir cause from the front and declared himself as ambassador of Kashmiris, she added.

Our military leadership stated that we will fight for the Kashmiris till last solider and last bullet, she said, adding, the Kashmiris want to be buried wrapped in Pakistani flag after martyrdom.

Over 45 days have passed till the lockdown in Kashmir and Indian efforts to change Muslim majority into Hindu majority through use of force will go waste, she added.

The address of PM Imran Khan at UNGA is much awaited and the nation is supporting the government on Kashmir issue, she mentioned.

She said government will use all international forums to highlight the gravity of the situation and will also make efforts for calling a special meeting of the UN Security Council.

Chairman, Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam also said it is a historic declaration as members of National Assembly, Senate, members from all four provinces, leadership of AJK attended the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir.

Pakistan conveyed a strong message to the world that every Pakistani stands united with Kashmiris till end and will not hesitate to sacrifice. Pakistan will never let Kashmiris alone in its crucial time.

Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Hafeez-Ur-Rehman said the nation, political parties, military and civil leadership are on the same page regarding Kashmir issue.

It is the need of time that all the political parties should support the government in effectively highlighting the Kashmir issues, he added.

We need strong coordination among the parties as Kashmir issue is the biggest challenge right now, he said.

Pakistan through Parliament platform has conveyed a message to India that Kashmiris are not alone and we will continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.