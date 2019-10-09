Pakistani people and the government always stand by Kashmiris with unflinching support to their struggle for right to self determination: AJK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said Pakistani nation and government always stood by the Kashmiris for their just and principled right to self determination

Addressing the party workers at Dheerkot town, he said Muslim League was founded on the two nations theory and we were firmly standing on it. "Kashmir liberation movement was the top most priority of the base camp government and all political parties of the state were united on plebiscite for solving Kashmir issue", Farooq Haider said.

The Prime Minister of AJK urged the political forces to keep aside their petty political differences and be united for raising strong voice for brethren Kashmiris who were besieged in their houses for last 66 days. He said stable Pakistan in all perspectives could be the great guarantor of the freedom movement.

He said India had created humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir. Patients were facing problems due to unavailability of medicines, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider saluted to the Kashmiris who are rendering matchless sacrifices for the freedom of their motherland. He asked the Party workers and other parties to make optimum use of social media and expose Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the development activities, he said record development budget is visible in different parts of Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister announced inclusion of Basharat Abbasi Shaheed road and Chapprian Ghori Kair Road in the current development budget. He assured that all other pending projects in the area would also be completed this year.