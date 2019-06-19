UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis & Kashmiris Settled In United Kingdom Role Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday hailed the role of Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in United Kingdom (UK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday hailed the role of Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in United Kingdom (UK).This he said while meeting the five member Kashmiri leaders delegation that called on him at his office in Parliament.

Kashmiri leaders briefed the Chairman Imam on the current situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).The delegation also updated the Chairman Imam about British Pakistani and Kashmiri organisations working for the Kashmir cause in Europe and UK .

In the meeting both the leaders agreed to establish more contacts with opinion makers, politicians and human rights activists avroos Europe about the rising human rights violations in IOK.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir United Kingdom (TeK UK) Raja Fahim Kayani peesented the book " Paradise On Fire" to the chairman Imam.

The book has been written on the current situation of IOK.Five-member Kashmiri leaders delegation comprises of Fahim Kayani, Chairman Jammu and Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmad Bhat , Scretary General JKSM Mushtaq Ahmad , Seikh Abdul Mateen secretary information APHC and Sardar Azeem.

