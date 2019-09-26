(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistanis living abroad stand united with Kashmiris in this testing time and condemn Indian cruelty in the occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistanis living abroad stand united with Kashmiris in this testing time and condemn Indian cruelty in the occupied Kashmir.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch.

Waseem Akhtar expressed these views while speaking to a delegation here.

He regretted that India, under the cover of continue curfew, had been gravely violating human rights.

It was a diplomatic triumph of Pakistan that the international community and world leaders were raising their voices in favour of Kashmiris, he said and added Kashmiris would soon get their right to freedom.