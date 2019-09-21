UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Should Tell World About Indian Atrocities In IoK: Mishal Hussein Malik

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:46 PM

Pakistanis should tell world about Indian atrocities in IoK: Mishal Hussein Malik

Spouse of jailed Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussein Malik has called upon Pakistani nation to launch an aggressive peaceful movement to aware the world community of the atrocities being committed against helpless Kashmiris inside Indian Held Kashmir by the fascist Modi government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Spouse of jailed Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussein Malik has called upon Pakistani nation to launch an aggressive peaceful movement to aware the world community of the atrocities being committed against helpless Kashmiris inside Indian Held Kashmir by the fascist Modi government.She was addressing a large crowd of onlookers gathered at a shopping mall to witness a "flash mob" presentation by university students to enact the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmir and the in-proportionate use of force against the Kashmiri people by the Indian army and paramilitary troops, especially the use of pellet guns that have blinded several protestors during the renewed uprising.She deplored the silence and hypocrisy of world leaders, especially UN Security Council, in condemning the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and use of force and brutalities being committed against the mass resistance.

She said that since August 5th this year after India has abolished the special semiautonomous status of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, enforcing curfew and lockdown in every nook and corner of the Valley, the populace is faced with a severe humanitarian crisis and more people have died due to lack of food and medicines than in street clashes between unarmed protestors and Indian security forces.

However, not even international organizations like ICRC were being allowed by the fascist Indian regime to help the Kashmiris suffering extreme hardship and pain.

