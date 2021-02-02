UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Support Kashmiris In Their Right To Self-determination: MNSUA VC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:27 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Tuesday said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris in their struggle of right to self-determination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Tuesday said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris in their struggle of right to self-determination.

Kashmiris have their own culture and heritage and they have full right to express themselves through self-governance, the vice chancellor expressed these remarks while talking to APP.

Dr Asif maintained that Pakistanis supported Kashmiris in their cause. About Human Rights Violations, he strongly condemned human rights violations being continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The VC also added that the world should take notice on human rights violations in IIOJK and ensure implementation on United Nations resolutions related to Kashmir issue.

The solution of Kashmir issue was vital for development of the region, he stated.

