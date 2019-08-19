UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis To Continue Support Till Liberation Of Kashmir: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:42 PM

Month of August reminds us the democratic struggle of Muslims of Subcontinent for getting a separate homeland for Indian Muslims where we all are living independently today

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Month of August reminds us the democratic struggle of Muslims of Subcontinent for getting a separate homeland for Indian Muslims where we all are living independently today.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana while addressing a function, arranged in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi and Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations at the Government College for Women Jhang Sadar.

He said that Kashmiris were offering sacrifices for their independence and Pakistanis would continue supporting them till the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

He condemned Indian brutalities in Kashmir and said India must consider that any movement for independence could not be stopped through aggression.

He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and all other participants in struggle for Pakistan.

College Principal Asiya Basharat, addressing the function, said that our elders got Pakistan through sacrifices and the new generation should make it prosper.

Earlier, district level speech and paintings contest were also held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

