ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan Thursday said implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions was the only just solution to the issue of Kashmir.

"We cannot ignore the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are actually inside the box, hoping for some illusory 'out of the box' solution and a government in exile will weaken the government of Azad Kashmir, which in fact is a government for all Kashmiris," he said while addressing a seminar on 'Kashmir under occupation; International Law perspective'. The seminar was organized by the Research Society for International Law (RSIL).

The AJK president said it was the responsibility of UN Security Council to intervene and take notice of the killing and torturing in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

"India rejects the UN resolutions for decades and is not tolerant to UN presence in the occupied territories where war crimes and crimes against humanity are taking place. All the five members of the UNSC are almost silent on the situation that is highly disappointing." Expressing his optimism over the role of the international community, he said the Kashmiri youth were not going to tolerate killing of their loved ones, destruction of their homes and rape of their women.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said there were numerous legal grounds, which not only supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir but damage the Indian narrative.

"The right of self-determination is as relevant today as was before 9/11. The UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions, the East Taimur independence, bifurcation of Sudan and a number of such facts strengthen the case of self-determination for Kashmiris," she added.

Dt Mazari said Pakistan should have a separate division in the Foreign Office to advocate the issue in the International Law perspective.

The world capitals, she said, were ready to listen "to us and we need to talk to them in terms they understand".

The minister said the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), in its recent report, had denounced disruption of schooling in Cameroon while it missed the Kashmiri children, who were under siege for last three months. "UNICEF is supposed to be a non-partisan and Pakistan should protest this report that has no word for the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir," she added.

RSIL President Ahmar Bilal Soofi, on the occasion, noted that Pakistan was not benefiting from the overwhelming support, the International Law was offering to the cause Kashmir.

Mentioning a booklet compiled by the RSIL on Kashmir, Soofi said in first one hour, some 900 people downloaded it and mostly from the United States and Europe. It showed the world community's interest in the issue with reference to International Law.

The Indian Supreme Court, he said, was hearing the petition against promulgation of the Article 370 on November 13. Pakistan should arrange to send its representative for that hearing that would give a better understanding of the Indian approach to the issue.

Soofi said after the Pulwama attack and the Abenandan episode, it seemed that India had opted for Lawfare but the post August 5 scenario had damaged the Indian narrative and had created an opportunity for Pakistan to promote its narrative based on the international law.

Defence analyst Maj Gen (retd) Raza Muhammad, RSIL Executive Director Jamal Aziz and Director Oves Anwar also addressed the seminar.