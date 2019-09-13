PAL organizes protest demo to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Writers and scholars of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday organized a protest demonstration against human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir in front of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Writers and scholars of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday organized a protest demonstration against human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir in front of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The protest demonstration was arranged by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn human rights violation in the occupied valley.

Eminent scholars and writers including Akhtar Raza Salimi, Malik Mehr Ali, Tariq Shahid, and employees of PAL participated in the protest demonstration.

Addressing the participants, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid said that Academy, writers and scholars of twin cities have organized the protest demonstration against India for human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The speakers strongly condemned atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They said that United Nations and world community should take notice of human rights violations and stop Indian forces atrocities against the innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The writers and scholars said that people of Kashmir were facing shortage of food and medicine due to curfew and complete communication blocked in the valley.

The participants were carrying banners, besides placards described with slogans "Go Back India" Stop Genocide of Kashmiris and Fascist Modi.

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) offices at Lahore, Karachi,Peshawar, Quetta and Multan also organized protest demonstrationwhich was attended by large number writers and scholars.