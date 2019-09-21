UrduPoint.com
Pamphlets Issued By Hurriyat Activists In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM

Pamphlets issued by Hurriyat activists in IOK

Hurriyat activists have said that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Hurriyat activists have said that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian occupation.

Hurriyat activists through pamphlets issued in occupied Kashmir said that a three-day civil curfew and complete blackout would be observed from September 25 to protest against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

