Pamphlets Issued By Hurriyat Activists In IOK
Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM
Hurriyat activists have said that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian occupation
Hurriyat activists through pamphlets issued in occupied Kashmir said that a three-day civil curfew and complete blackout would be observed from September 25 to protest against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.