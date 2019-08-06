Parliament starts discussion on situation in Occupied Kashmir

The Parliament during a joint sitting on Tuesday started discussion on the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati moved the motion for discussion on the recent situation in Kashmir.

The members of the Parliament will also discuss the deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and India's illegal move to revoke article 370 and 35A from its constitution to change the special status of state of Kashmir.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser gave the floor to Minister for Human Rights Shireen Marazi to start the debate but her speech was interrupted by members of opposition who resorted to sloganeering.

As commotion persisted in the house, the Speaker suspended proceedings for 20 minutes.

Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaiser welcomed President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider who came to witness the proceedings of the house.