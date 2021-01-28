Parliament urges immediate notice by external world into state terrorism by Indian forces in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly at its session in the State metropolis on Thursday invited the attention of the international community particularly the United Nations to take immediate notice of the worst kind of atrocities and the state terrorism by Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) " , Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly at its session in the State metropolis on Thursday invited the attention of the international community particularly the United Nations to take immediate notice of the worst kind of atrocities and the state terrorism by Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The House adopted a number of resolutions presented by the members in the house calling upon the organizations of Islamic countries, other international organizations and United Nations to play their role to ensure the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

The house urged upon the Pakistan government to intensify its aggressive diplomacy at international level to expose Indian forces atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The house expressed their serious concern over the issuance of the domicile to over twenty lack non-state actors and extremists Hindu by the Indian government in a bid to change the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

The resolution strongly denounced the ongoing war of repressions state terrorism and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and added that Kashmiri people are under military siege since 5th of august 2019 to crush the indigenous freedom struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination .

The house highly commended the efforts of the overseas Kashmir for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people in the world parliaments, media and think tanks and particularly their efforts in opening the recent debate on Kashmir in the British Parliament.

It also condemned the unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the line of control on the civil population of Azad Kashmir.The house highly appreciated the courage and determination of the Hurriyet leaders for effectively raising their voice for the cause of Kashmiri people despite Indian forces repressions. The speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir presided over the session.