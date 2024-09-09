Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was expected to approach northern/western parts of the country from today (evening/night).

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 26°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Dalbandin From

Recent Stories

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one w ..

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

7 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

14 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

14 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

14 minutes ago
 Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

14 minutes ago
 Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of ..

Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops

14 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..

21 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti anno ..

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..

21 minutes ago
 DC awards shield,cash prize to first position hold ..

DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition

6 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in separate incidents

One killed, two injured in separate incidents

6 minutes ago
 PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express ..

PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident

6 minutes ago
 Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-N ..

Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir