Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was expected to approach northern/western parts of the country from today (evening/night).
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 26°C.
