UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Holds Rally Against Indian Tyranny In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat holds rally against Indian tyranny in IIOJK

Anti-India protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against target killings and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Neelum Valley on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-India protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against target killings and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Neelum Valley on Thursday.

Protesters chanted slogans against the Indian government "Go India Go Back, We Want Freedom, (Khoon Rung Laye Ga, Inqalab Aye Ga) Our Blood color will bring revolution". they were also holding banners and placards seeking international community attention.

Rally was staged from Bantal Chowk Athmuqam to Lorry Adda and witnessed large number of participants.

People in the protest rejected the illegal measures taken by Indian incumbent government of India on 5th August, 2019.

The rally was led by President of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Neelum Valley Sharafat Hussain Malik, Peerzada sultan, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Abdul Raoof, Abdul khaey, Adeel Ahmed and others student unions representatives.

Addressing the protest rally, political, religious and social leaders said the people of the occupied state have been waging a historic struggle against Indian coercion for the last 73 years.

"The Kashmiri people have sacrificed millions of lives for freedom from Indian occupation besides justice and their basic rights," they maintained.

"The world has recognized that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory on which no party can impose any decision unilaterally," speakers added.

The speakers said India violated international norms and rules, imposed draconian laws in the state whose status is disputed, adding the Kashmiri people are not ready to accept Indian usurpation under any circumstances.

They added the people of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding a free, fair and impartial referendum to determine their political future.

The speakers said the time has come for the United Nations and Security Council member states to play their constitutional role for a just solution to the Kashmir issue.

People also paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for islam and freedom, saying that struggle of the Kashmiri people would construe before long.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Student Jammu August 2019 From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic becomes Antivirus in next Asterix film ..

4 minutes ago

COVAX Organization Sends 38Mln Vaccine Doses to 10 ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt to take action against those elements beh ..

4 minutes ago

Swansea to boycott social media for a week in prot ..

7 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.