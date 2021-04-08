Pasban-e-Hurriyat holds rally against Indian tyranny in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-India protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against target killings and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Neelum Valley on Thursday.

Protesters chanted slogans against the Indian government "Go India Go Back, We Want Freedom, (Khoon Rung Laye Ga, Inqalab Aye Ga) Our Blood color will bring revolution". they were also holding banners and placards seeking international community attention.

Rally was staged from Bantal Chowk Athmuqam to Lorry Adda and witnessed large number of participants.

People in the protest rejected the illegal measures taken by Indian incumbent government of India on 5th August, 2019.

The rally was led by President of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Neelum Valley Sharafat Hussain Malik, Peerzada sultan, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Abdul Raoof, Abdul khaey, Adeel Ahmed and others student unions representatives.

Addressing the protest rally, political, religious and social leaders said the people of the occupied state have been waging a historic struggle against Indian coercion for the last 73 years.

"The Kashmiri people have sacrificed millions of lives for freedom from Indian occupation besides justice and their basic rights," they maintained.

"The world has recognized that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory on which no party can impose any decision unilaterally," speakers added.

The speakers said India violated international norms and rules, imposed draconian laws in the state whose status is disputed, adding the Kashmiri people are not ready to accept Indian usurpation under any circumstances.

They added the people of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding a free, fair and impartial referendum to determine their political future.

The speakers said the time has come for the United Nations and Security Council member states to play their constitutional role for a just solution to the Kashmir issue.

People also paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for islam and freedom, saying that struggle of the Kashmiri people would construe before long.