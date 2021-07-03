Pasban-e- Hurriyat pays tribute to late Ch. Ibrahim for his freedom struggle

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has paid rich tribute to Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim, a devotee for freedom in Kashmir, on his sad demise

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has paid rich tribute to Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim, a devotee for freedom in Kashmir, on his sad demise.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Ibrahim's struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination would always be remembered.

He maintained that Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim devoted himself for the liberation of the nation till his last breath.

Uzair said that he was commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir, who fought on every front for the liberation of the oppressed and subjugated Kashmiri people for the 32 years.

"Muhammad Ibrahim sacrificed the precious 32 years of his life for the liberation of the Kashmiri nation", Chairman praised.

He lamented that Kashmiri nation has lost an important and dynamic Hurriyat leader today.

Ghazali said that Muhammad Ibrahim kept himself attached to the movement, whatever the circumstances; he was seen leading the movement from the front.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat said that he has personally lost a sincere and fearless friend.

Chaudhary belonged from Malangam area of Baramulla Bandipora district of Occupied Kashmir.