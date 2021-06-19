UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

PDP to hold internal party meeting in Srinagar on Sunday

IIOJK's former "Chief Minister" Mahbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a meeting of the high command of her party in occupied Srinagar on Sunday to discuss the invitation of the Indian government to political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for talks, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control (LoC)

"Although no formal invitation has yet reached, however the party will take decision about attending or not attending in the talks with New Delhi, Mehbooba Mufti declared.

"People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti While talking to media in occupied Srinagar Saturday said "there is no clear cut agenda regarding the talks with New Delhi, however, "I have asked political affairs committee of my party for a meeting to discuss the same", she added, according to the report.

"Mufti had received a call from the Indian government for a meeting on June 24 on Jammu & Kashmir State", the report revealed.

"How ever there is no formal invitation yet from New Delhi, Mehbooba said, adding that the decision of whether to participate in talks with New Delhi would be taken by the party for which her party's top leaders has been called in Srinagar on Sunday.

"I am holding PAC meeting of my party tomorrow to discuss the same and then take a decision whether to participate in meeting with New Delhi or not", Mehbooba added, according to the report.

More Stories From Kashmir

