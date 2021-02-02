Peace continues to elude South Asia till Kashmir settlement: Hurriyat leaders

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that peace and stability will continue to elude South Asia till the dispute over Kashmir is resolved as per Kashmiris' aspirations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that peace and stability will continue to elude South Asia till the dispute over Kashmir is resolved as per Kashmiris' aspirations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders and organizations in their statements issued days ahead of February 5, which is observed in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and the world over as day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, in Srinagar said that India has been impeding the way towards peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute for over seven decades.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmiris were caught in a whirlpool of death and destruction under the yoke of Indian imperialism and Hindu fascism.

Citing the onslaught of August 5, 2019, APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement said that all laws of the territory had been replaced to convert a Muslim majority territory into a minority, thereby causing a grave threat of ethnic cleansing and widespread genocide.

Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has termed the escalating tension between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and the continuation of unilateral measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir as a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

"The suggestion of a negotiated process by the party is indispensable in all respects and the only way to address the concerns," he added.

Referring to the UN Secretary General's call for resolving the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region, Moosvi said that the frequency of statements made by the United Nations on Kashmir is a reflection that the international community wishes a final solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Moosvi thanked Pakistan for announcing to observe February 5 as Solidarity Day and said that unacceptable unilateral actions are being taken in IIOJK since the abrogation of Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and a plan is afoot to affect the disputed nature and Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that such circumstances need more diplomatic measures from Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir People's League (JKPL) while welcoming the decision of the Government of Pakistan to observe February 5 as the day of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir condemned the human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

JKPL Chief Coordinator Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan addressing a meeting in Pulwama said that the objective of the observance of the day is to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris and to draw the international focus on the need to address the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting also welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres, regarding Kashmir.