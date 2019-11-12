Peace-loving Pakistan stands not oblivious of its defense: AJK President.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Describing Pakistan as peace- loving country which does not want confrontation with any other country, Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday warned that India 's illegal and unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir can push the region into a disastrous war.

"Pakistan is responsible and peace- loving country and it has no intention to initiate war but its forces should be ready to respond in befitting manner to any attack by India," Khan said while addressing under training officers of Pakistan Naval War College Karachi at the President House in the State's metropolis.

The President said India had unilaterally alter the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which he maintained, is recognized as disputed territory by United Nations Security Council resolutions and turned the territory to its colony.

Terming Indian plan to brought non Kashmiris Hindus from India to settle them in IOK as illegal, the AJK President said that the move aimed to reduce Muslim majority in IOK into minority by changing demography of the occupied territory.

The India's actions in IOK are not only unlawful but also the violation of Geneva Convention and its additional protocol.

Saying that Kashmir is undergoing the darkest time of its history as people of region are suffering at the hands of foreign occupation, AJK President said moral of Kashmiris is very high and no power on the earth can defeat them nor can force them to compromise on their dignity and identity.

He called upon the peace- loving nations of the world to collectively raise their voice in support of Kashmiri peoples struggle for their right to self determination and peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with UNSC resolutions.

He lamented that the UN Security Council had only held an informal session on Kashmir that concluded without a Presidential Statement and asserted that the Security Council must intervene before it was too late.

President Masood said that in order to divert world's attention from the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian forces were frequently carrying out firing and shelling on the civilian population of AJK living along the Line of Control, thereby causing heavy losses to them in men and material.

The AJK President said that besides violating ceasefire agreement, India had restricted the movement of UN military observers to hide its crimes against humanity while Pakistan was extending full cooperation to the UN observers.

Touching upon Hindu fanaticism in India, Sardar Masood Khan said that with the support of ruling Bhartia Janata Party, RSS and Shiv Senha a vicious hate campaign has been unleashed against the Indian Muslims, people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the state of Pakistan. He expressed the fear that this wave of hatred may engulf entire region of South Asia.