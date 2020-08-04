Peace of region depends on solving longstanding Kashmir dispute: Mishal Malik

Chairperson Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Tuesday said that reoccupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through imposing of Article 370 and 375-A has deprived the Kashmiris from political, social, religious and human rights

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Tuesday said that reoccupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through imposing of Article 370 and 375-A has deprived the Kashmiris from political, social, religious and human rights.

She expressed these views after inaugurating a photographic exhibition in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal against India under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here.

Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Malik said that genocide of innocent Kashmris is being carried out as 4 lac domiciles have issued to Hindus of India.

She said that Kashmirs have been made refugees at their own land. They were deprived from offering Eid prayer and other religious obligations.

She disclosed that revolutions by minorities are being pumping up due to RSS ideology. She further said that India was planning for third world war but it would fail to implement its evil plan.

She said that peace of the region depends on solving of Kashmir issue. Mishal said that Kashmiri leaders including her husband Yasin Malik are being tortured very badly. She appealed to world community to interfere in Kashmir issue and help Kashmiris for their rights.