Peaceful Struggle Imperative For Restoration Of Our Rights: Mehbooba Mufti

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti advocated an unrelenting peaceful struggle for the restoration of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti advocated an unrelenting peaceful struggle for the restoration of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a convention of senior party workers of Pulwama district, Mehbooba said that people of Kashmir should not let despair decide their destiny, but rather strengthen their resolve, unify their ranks and articulate their pain vociferously, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Apart from robbing us of our constitutional rights we have witnessed the loot of our resources and our economy being crushed.

The horticulture sector which forms the backbone of our economy has not been spared either. By allowing Apple produce from Iran to flood the market & our own crop destroyed by supply of spurious pesticides, the nefarious designs are being implemented. This also seems to be a part of the scripted scheme to pulverize our economy. The need is to stand up in unison and struggle for our rights, identity and the future of our coming generations," she said.

Thanking the party workers for their unflinching support to the party, she lauded their efforts that culminated in a robust win for the party in the recently concluded DDC elections in the district.

