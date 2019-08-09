UrduPoint.com
People Condemn Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:35 PM

People condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Several religious parties and groups of people held demonstrations outside Hyderabad Press Club here on Friday condemning Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and revocation of the valley's special status.

Special prayers were also offered for Kashmiri brothers and sisters during the Friday prayer.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Molana Abdul Waheed Qureshi, who led his party's protest, said Indian atrocities would only further the resolve of the Kashmiri people for their right of freedom.

The Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Molana Taj Muhammad Nahiyon said the United Nations gave the right of plebiscite to Kashmiris but India had been denying the same for several decades.

He said cancelling IoK's special status would prove to be a final nail in India's coffin. Nahiyon said Indian occupation of Kashmir would not last long.

