People Express Solidarity With Kashmiris In Sialkot

Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

People express solidarity with Kashmiris in Sialkot

A large number of people including students expressed solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A large number of people including students expressed solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

The participants chanted slogans against India and demanded freedom of the occupied Kashmir.

The students and teachers of GCWUS held a protest demonstration against atrocities of India in the occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, people gathered at Kutchehry Chowk to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Separately, a rally was held at Tehsil Muncipal Office Sambrial in which a large number of people participated.

